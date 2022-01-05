Four killed in two separate road mishaps

KOLKATA: Three teenage boys were run over by a pick up van in Kharagpur of West Midnapore on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the boys were playing at the Janata market field in Kharagpur Town. Suddenly, a pickup van carrying goats lost control due to excessive speed and ran over four boys. Local people rushed the four injured to a local hospital, where three of them were declared brought dead. Another boy is critical and has been shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. Meanwhile agitated people vandalised the pick up van. The driver managed to flee from the spot.

In a separate incident, one died and at least 28 people suffered injuries after a bus fell into a road side waterbody on Monday afternoon at Tehatta in Nadia. Around 4:30 pm, a bus was moving towards Karimpur from Krishnanagar. Near Taroni area in Tehatta, suddenly the driver lost control and the bus fell into a roadside water body. For a few moments the bus was upside down in the water.