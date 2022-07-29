Four killed in lightning strikes in Nadia district

KOLKATA: Four people in Bengal's Nadia district died in separate incidents of lightning strikes on Thursday.



One of the deceased is a resident of Kathalia Fields under Nadia's Karimpur Police Station, identified as Duhsashan Adhikari.

His family members reportedly said that Adhikari was working the fields on Thursday afternoon, when he was struck by lightning and was rushed to the Karimpur Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Another deceased person was identified as Minarul Sheikh, a resident of Karimpur in Nadia.

He was returning home when he was struck by lightning and died on the way to Karimpur Rural Hospital.

The other two deceased were identified as Gopal Halder and Ashabul Mallick, both residents of Karuigachi area of Chapra police station.

According to the MeT department, light to moderate rain with thunder was experienced in the Nadia district and the weather condition remains the same for Friday.

Meanwhile, it has been partly cloudy in Kolkata, with thundershows likely to occur in some areas for the next 24 hours as well.

The maximum and minimum temperature hovered around 35 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius respectively as reported.