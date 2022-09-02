Four, including two minors, killed in three separate road mishaps

KOLKATA: Four persons, including two minor boys, were killed in three separate road accidents which took place between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.



On Wednesday around 5:30 pm, a porter was hit by a truck while walking along the K K Tagore street near Malapara in Posta. The injured porter identified as Satyendra Yadav (38) was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The driver of the truck was handed over to the police by local people along with the truck.

The second incident took place around 11:15 pm on Julpia Road in Haridevpur where two minor boys were killed and one suffered injuries.

Sources informed that three boys were riding a scooter in a dangerous manner. Near ONGC crossing the scooter rider lost control and rammed with a tree. The injured trio was rushed to M R Bangur hospital where they have been declared brought dead. Another who was on the pillion suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning around 9:35 am, a woman identified as Riddhi Krishna (30) sitting on the pillion of a motorcycle was killed after a KMC dumper hit the two wheeler near Calcutta Rowing Club. Krishna was rushed to the SSKM hospital where she was declared brought dead.

However, the motorcycle rider who is suspected to be of an app cab service provider managed flee with the two wheeler after the incident. Police have seized the dumper and arrested the driver.