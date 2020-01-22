Four including two cops held for allegedly stealing firearms

Kolkata: Four persons including two police personnel were arrested for allegedly stealing seized firearms from 'malkhana' of Lalgarh police station in Jhargram on Tuesday.



The accused were remanded to police custody for five days on Wednesday after they were produced at the Jhargram Court. According to sources, the prime accused of the case is a Sub-Inspector (SI) identified as Tarapada Tudu who was posted at Jambani police station. Earlier he was posted at the Lalgarh police station as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

During his tenure in Lalgarh police station, Tudu was in charge of the 'malkhana'. After being promoted a few months ago, he was posted in Jambani police station as SI.

After a new police officer took over the charge of 'malkhana' in Lalgarh police station, it was found that 18 firearms were missing.

A few of them were seized during the 'Maoist' activity in the area and others were seized from their owners as the licences had expired. Following that the police personnel informed the Inspector in Charge (IC) of Lalgarh police station who later informed his superiors.

To investigate the case a special team was formed recently. During the investigation, two local villagers identified as Sudhangshu Senapati and Dilip Senapati were detained on suspicion.

While interrogating the duo, they stated that Tudu and a National Volunteer Force (NVF) personnel identified as Lakshmi Ram Rana used to hand over the arms to them.

The accused are being interrogated to decipher to whom the arms have been supplied.