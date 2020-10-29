Four including B'desh national held

BALURGHAT: In a major breakthrough, four goons including a Bangladeshi were caught by police from Manglapur in Balurghat on Tuesday night.



Police said they were involved in stealing some vehicles recently. The identity of the goons was not disclosed by police in front of media persons for the purpose of investigation. They were produced in Balurghat court on Wednesday.

According to a police source, the accused were involved in stealing vehicles from Balurghat and its adjacent areas in recent times. The owners of those vehicles reportedly lodged complaints with police. Receiving written complaint, police initiated probe. During investigation, police came to know that the accused were directly involved in stealing the vehicles. Having known from a reliable source that the goons were staying in a house in Balurghat's Mangalpur, police raided the area and caught them. The arrested persons have already acknowledged their involvement in stealing the vehicles in front of

police during interrogation, it is learnt.

"We have arrested four accused including a Bangladeshi from Mangalpur and produced in court already. They admitted their crimes through preliminary interrogation. More investigation is required to know about the racket and its operations. The involvement of more persons is not ruled out," said a police officer.