Four, including 2 children, hurt after being hit by speeding car

kolkata: Four persons, including a woman and her two children, were injured



after being hit by a speeding car in front of the SSKM Hospital.

All the injured people were admitted to the SSKM Hospital. The incident triggered tension in the area on Sunday afternoon.

According to an eyewitnesses, a car was passing through the area and stopped suddenly and then it started running reverse.

A woman and her two children who were pavement dwellers were walking along the road when they were hit by a car running in reverse direction.

The car also hit a scooter when the rider also received injuries. It was learnt that the woman and two children suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The car was also damaged in the incident and the driver fled from the spot immediately after the incident. Police later recovered the vehicle.

Police personnel from the SSKM outpost rushed to the spot. Policemen along with local people rescued the injured people and took them to the emergency department of the hospital.

Police have started a detailed probe into the incident. Search is on to nab the driver of the vehicle.