Four hurt as 'BJP men' fire few rounds following clash with TMC

kolkata: Four persons suffered bullet injuries after a clash broke out between the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and supporters at Hanskhali in Nadia over sale of stolen Sabuj Sathi cycles.



According to sources, Trinamool Congress workers alleged that Bimal Biswas, who is a teacher in-charge of a local school in Kaikhali area of Hanskhali and also a BJP worker, was selling Sabuj Sathi cycles, depriving the actual beneficiaries.

On Saturday night, local people protested against Bimal's act when he was selling a cycle.

It had been alleged that Bimal called some BJP workers who started assaulting the local people as well as the Trinamool Congress workers.

Suddenly Bimal's associates fired a few rounds and four people suffered bullet injuries. However, BJP has denied the allegations and claimed that Trinamool Congress workers are behind the firing.

The injured persons, including a woman were rushed to Shaktinagar district hospital where they were admitted.

It had been alleged that at the hospital supporters of both the political parties again got involved in a clash.

However, a large contingent of police force went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

On Sunday evening, one of the injured persons identified as Tapan Biswas was referred to NRS medical college and hospital.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in connection to the firing incident and started a probe into the matter.

Sabuj Sathi, an initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been a great success. It was introduced in October 2015, six years ago when she distributed the first batch of cycles among the students of Gopibalabpur Block II, then in West Midnapore and now in Jhargram district.