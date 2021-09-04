Four held for submitting fake pharmacist licenses

Kolkata: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly submitting fake pharmacist licenses in Barasat on Thursday afternoon.



The accused persons were produced before the Barasat ACJM court on Friday and have been remanded to police custody for seven days.

According to sources, four medicine shop owners were searching for pharmacists for their new shop.

Through a few acquaintances they met with these four people who claimed themselves to be pharmacists.

After submitting the documents at the North 24-Parganas Drug Control Office, the licences were found to be fake during verification.

On Thursday, the drug control authority asked the four accused persons to appear for some documentation work.

When they came, the drug control officials interrogated them and finally all four accused persons confessed that they had forged the documents in order to get appointment as pharmacists.

Later, they were handed over to police. The accused persons are being interrogated to find out if any more people are involved in the racket.

Further investigation into the matter is undeway, sources said.