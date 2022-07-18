Four held for making heroin in Katwa

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has busted a racket manufacturing heroin inside a house at Katwa in East Burdwan on Saturday.



Four persons were arrested from the house in Katwa including the owner of the house. Later on Sunday morning, police nabbed two youths of Manipur from Narayanpur under Bidhannagar City Police jurisdiction who are also part of the racket.

According to sources, the prime accused Golam Murshed of Rajua village in Katwa owns several houses. Murshed used to claim before the villagers that he worked at the Indian Navy and had a lot of money. Around three months ago, STF officials were tipped off about Murshed's suspicious activity as often outsiders used to visit him and stay there for quite a long time. STF officials were keeping an eye on him since then. Recently cops were tipped off about his involvement in drug smuggling and using his house for storage. When police conducted a raid, they found Murshed had turned his house in a factory for manufacturing heroin.

During the raid, cops picked up four youths, including Murshed. After interrogating Murshed, STF officials came to know that he used to procure the raw materials from Manipur. Officials also seized 10 kg raw opium and other chemicals along with apparatus, which are being used to manufacture heroin.

Murshed confessed that his brother who works for an airline on contract basis in the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport helps him with his ill business. He used to provide shelter to those, who used to come to Kolkata for delivery of raw materials for manufacturing heroin.

On the basis of the statement, STF officials conducted a raid at a flat in Narayanpur area and nabbed two youths from Manipur along with two kg raw opium. But Murshed's brother was not there.

A massive manhunt is on to nab him. It is suspected that a good number of people are involved in the racket.