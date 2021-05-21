Four held for gathering oustide CBI office

KOLKATA: Police have arrested four persons on Thursday for gathering in front of the Nizam Palace on Monday violating the Covid protocols.



The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

On Wednesday a suo motu case was registered at the Shakespeare Sarani police station against unknown persons for allegedly gathering in front of Nizam Palace violating the just a day after the state government imposed additional restrictions with stricter containment approach, in order to break the chain of Covid infection.

After registering the case, cops scrutinised the CCTV footage of the area and identified the four arrested people through their sources.

Among them, three are from Kidderpore area and one from Beniapukur area. On Thursday, the four accused were picked up by police. Cops are trying to identify other people who had gathered in front Nizam Palace on Monday. Earlier, hundreds of people had gathered in front of Nizam Palace after the CBI arrested ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee. It had been alleged that stones were hurled at the Central force personnel inside the Nizam Palace. Meanwhile, police on Thursday have registered a case against the man who had reached the North gate of the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday along with a flock of sheep. Police booked him for allegedly violating the CrPC 144 and Covid protocols.