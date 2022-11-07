Four held for extorting money from cricketer

Kolkata: Four persons, including a woman, were arrested by the cops of Baguiati police station for allegedly extorting a youth who is a cricketer and came to the city to take part in a tournament.



The four accused persons were produced at the Barasat court on Sunday and three of them were remanded to police custody for four days. The woman has been remanded to judicial custody for four days.

According to sources, the youth who is a member of junior cricket team from Delhi came to the city on October 29.

Here he got in touch with a woman through a friendship app. On November 1, the woman reportedly asked the youth to come to Baguiati. When the youth reached the No. 44 Bus Stand the woman identified as Rina Majumdar of Jardabagan asked the youth to follow her.

The youth was reportedly taken to a room on the pretext of seating together and having a chat. When the youth reached there, he found three men were already waiting for them.

It is alleged that the youth was assaulted and compelled to transfer Rs 60,000 through an UPI app and his gold chain was also snatched away.

At night the youth reached Baguiati Police Station and narrated the incident. Immediately a case was registered against unknown people.

During the probe police using technical help identified the four accused persons. On Saturday night Shiba Singh, Shubhankar Biswas and Rishab Chandra were arrested. Majumdar was arrested on Sunday morning.

Police have recovered the gold chain from them. It is suspected that they had extorted several people in a similar manner earlier. They are being interrogated to find out how many people they have extorted so far.