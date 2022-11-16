Four held for blackmailing woman from Salt Lake

kolkata: Four persons were arrested on Tuesday night from Salt Lake for allegedly extorting and blackmailing a woman who is a doctor by profession.



On Tuesday night, the woman went to her friend Nabin Chakaraborty's house in GD block, Salt Lake. After a few moments, Nabin reportedly called three of his friends asked to reach his house for a party. It is alleged that after his three friends identified as Biplab Mondal, Rabi Sheikh and Sujan Mondal arrived, they started the party.

After a while, the accused persons allegedly recorded obscene videos of the woman and started threatening her to circulate the same on the internet if she does not pay money. By blackmailing her, the accused persons took about Rs 1.5 lakh from her.

Later the woman went to the Bidhannagar South police station and lodged a complaint. The accused persons were arrested within an hour of the complaint was filed. They were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM court on Wednesday and have been remanded to police custody for six days.