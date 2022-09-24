Four held for abduction & sexual assault on 12-yr-old

kolkata: Taking prompt action against the accused within a few hours, police arrested four persons for allegedly abducting a minor girl and assaulting her sexually on Wednesday and Thursday in Narkeldanga.



The accused persons were produced before the Sealdah Court on Thursday. They were remanded to police custody till September 28.

According to police, a man—identified as Rabiul Gazi—brought a 12-year-old girl from Bashirhat with him to Seladah without informing her parents.

On Wednesday night, they reached Sealdah railway station but Gazi failed to arrange an accommodation.

Around 11:30 pm, they were searching for food outside the railway station when a man—identified as Md. Said alias Mona—assured them of arranging accommodation and food.

When the girl and Gazi were following him, Saif managed to talk with the girl and took her away as Gazi walked a few steps ahead.

After a while, Gazi asked for help from a few passerby, who informed police. When cops started looking for the girl in nearby areas, she spotted on the pillion seat of a scooter.

Seeing police, Saif tried to flee but police caught him after a chase.

After interrogating him, cops came to know that he and two others sexually assaulted the girl.

Later, cops tracked his two accomplices—identified as Md. Azad alias Totla Azad and Md. Zaffar—and arrested them. Gazi was also arrested. The girl has been handed over to an NGO for her safe custody.