Four govt job applicants held for forging documents

Balurghat: Four government job aspirants were arrested on Thursday for forging documents during the verification process ahead of a personal interview at the Head Post Office here. The candidates, including one female, were remanded in police custody for four days after being produced before the Balurghat court.



Balurghat Head Post Office superintendent Rajiv Ranjan said the accused—identified as Dolon Sarkar, Srikumar Sarkar, Chandra Kumar Barman and Mortoza Alam—had forged documents including marksheets and academic certificates. They were supposed to appear before an interview at the Balurghat Head Post Office after qualifying for the merit list.

While Dolon, Srikumar and Chandra Kumar hail from Cooch Behar, Mortoza belongs to Raiganj.

The concerned department had issued a recruitment notification for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak.

There were 23 posts reserved for the mentioned category from both North and South Dianjpur districts. During verification of documents, the concerned officials found that the four candidates had submitted the fake documents.

Superintendent of Balurghat Head Post Office Rajiv Ranjan lodged a complaint with the Balurghat police to inquire into the matter after seizing the fake documents from the accused.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Balurghat Headquarter Dhiman Mitra said: "After receiving the complaint, police arrested the four candidates for producing fake marksheets and academic certificates. They were produced in court. Proper police interrogation will reveal the truth."