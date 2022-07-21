Four fire tenders douse flames at roof of house, none injured
kolkata: Tension spread after fire broke out on the roof of a two-storied house on Rupchand Mukherjee Lane on Wednesday afternoon.
Four fire tenders doused the flames after almost an hour. No reports of any injury received.
According to sources, on Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 pm, a religious programme was going on the roof of the two storied house.
As soon as the flames were visible, occupants and visitors rushed out of the house. Out of fear, residents of other adjacent buildings also came out and initially tried to douse the fire. After a while four fire tenders were pressed into action.
The flames were doused around 1:30 pm following which cooling process was carried out for another half an hour.
It is suspected that the fire broke out from a candle which was lit for the purpose of the programme. The actual cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi: Heavy rains flood roads, affect air traffic20 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Elderly woman & grandson stabbed after scuffle: Police20 July 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Traffic likely to be hit today due to Sonia's questioning and kanwar ...20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University20 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT