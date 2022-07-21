Four fire tenders douse flames at roof of house, none injured

kolkata: Tension spread after fire broke out on the roof of a two-storied house on Rupchand Mukherjee Lane on Wednesday afternoon.



Four fire tenders doused the flames after almost an hour. No reports of any injury received.

According to sources, on Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 pm, a religious programme was going on the roof of the two storied house.

As soon as the flames were visible, occupants and visitors rushed out of the house. Out of fear, residents of other adjacent buildings also came out and initially tried to douse the fire. After a while four fire tenders were pressed into action.

The flames were doused around 1:30 pm following which cooling process was carried out for another half an hour.

It is suspected that the fire broke out from a candle which was lit for the purpose of the programme. The actual cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.