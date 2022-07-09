Four dead after consuming spurious liquor in Burdwan

KOLKATA: Four persons died at Bahir Sarbamangala Para in Burdwan Town on Thursday and Friday after they reportedly consumed spurious liquor.

According to sources, on Thursday these four people along with a few others had consumed liquor at a dhaba in Burdwan town. After returning home, they fell sick. They were rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, where two of them died later. Two more sick people died on Friday at the hospital.

As soon as the incident came to light, district administration instructed the hotels and restaurants to suspend sale of liquor. The liquor shop owners were also instructed to close the shops. Though local people are claiming that they died due to consumption of spurious liquor, police are waiting for the autopsy.