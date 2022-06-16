Four dead, 3 hurt after dumper hits truck
Kolkata: Four people were killed and at least three injured after a dumper hit a cattle laden truck which broke down and was parked on the side of the road at Kotulpur in Bankura on Wednesday morning.
According to sources, a truck carrying cattle were going towards Bishnupur from Arambag. Near Raibaghini more in Kotulpur, the truck broke down.
The truck driver along with the helper and four other persons travelling in the same truck to look after the cattle were trying to fix the problem after parking it on the side of the road.
Suddenly a sand laden dumper came from the Bishnupur direction and hit the broken down truck from behind.
The Driver of the dumper and two others sitting inside the cabin along with the helper of the truck died on the spot while three others who were standing beside the truck suffered injuries.
About 13 cattle also died in the accident as well. Local people informed the police right away and cops rushed the injured persons to a local hospital.
The bodies were later recovered after cutting the front portion of the truck.
Cops suspect that due to the excessive speed the dumper driver lost control.
However, mechanical test of the dumper will be done to ascertain whether there was any technical glitch or not.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
City reports 1,375 new cases as positivity rate crosses 7%15 Jun 2022 7:48 PM GMT
Govt plans to set up state guest house 'Dilli Sadan'15 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Heatwave back in parts of Capital as rain gives it a miss15 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT
Bike-borne duo snatches gold chain of BJP leader15 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Family court judge shares personal mobile no., meets party in chamber15 Jun 2022 7:42 PM GMT