Four dead, 3 hurt after dumper hits truck

Kolkata: Four people were killed and at least three injured after a dumper hit a cattle laden truck which broke down and was parked on the side of the road at Kotulpur in Bankura on Wednesday morning.



According to sources, a truck carrying cattle were going towards Bishnupur from Arambag. Near Raibaghini more in Kotulpur, the truck broke down.

The truck driver along with the helper and four other persons travelling in the same truck to look after the cattle were trying to fix the problem after parking it on the side of the road.

Suddenly a sand laden dumper came from the Bishnupur direction and hit the broken down truck from behind.

The Driver of the dumper and two others sitting inside the cabin along with the helper of the truck died on the spot while three others who were standing beside the truck suffered injuries.

About 13 cattle also died in the accident as well. Local people informed the police right away and cops rushed the injured persons to a local hospital.

The bodies were later recovered after cutting the front portion of the truck.

Cops suspect that due to the excessive speed the dumper driver lost control.

However, mechanical test of the dumper will be done to ascertain whether there was any technical glitch or not.