Four cured patients forced to stay in hosp
Balurghat: Four patients, who have been cured of their ailments, are still residing in Balurghat district hospital as their family members are not ready to take them back. Their family members have been contacted by the concerned hospital authority so far for their return but their inaction to take them back has compelled the hospital authority to keep the four patients in hospital. They are now staying in two separate rooms on the first floor of the isolation ward of the hospital. Balurghat district hospital superintendent Krishnendu Bikash Bag said: "I joined here around one month ago. I know about the four patients who have been residing in hospital in spite of their recoveries. Initially we had tried to contact their families but found no positive reply from them." mpost
