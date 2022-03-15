Four bodies found along Kandi-Sainthia highway

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of four youths, whose bodies were found beside the Kandi-Sainthia state highway on Monday morning.



According to sources, on Monday morning locals of Modda village saw four youths with multiple injuries lying beside the road. A motorcycle was found a few feet away. They were rushed to Kandi sub-divisional hospital by the cops, where they were declared brought dead.

Cops came to know that the four youths from Belgram and Talwa village went to see a cultural programme nearby.

When they did not return at night, their family members started searching for them. Later on Monday morning their bodies were recovered. It is suspected that while riding the motorcycle, they somehow lost control and hit the guard wall of a culvert. However, cops are investigating to find out whether any foul play is involved. As of now an unnatural death case has been registered at the Burwan police station.