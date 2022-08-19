Four Bengal initiatives to receive 'Technology Sabha Award 2022'

kolkata: A leading media group has selected some of the pro-people schemes of the state government, including Duare Sarkar and Duare Tran, for the Technology Sabha Award 2022.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Happy to learn that GoWB projects - Duare Tran, Duare Sarkar, Minor Mineral Online Supply Chain Management System & State Excise Supply Chain Management System (eAbgari) have been selected for the Technology Sabha Award 2022 of the Indian Express group.Congratulations to all!" State government's Duare Tran and Duare Sarkar initiatives along with minor mineral online supply chain management system and state excise supply chain management system have been selected for the award.

Duare Sarkar, an initiative taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government, has become a great success. Duare Sarkar camps are held across the state, even in the far off areas. People come to the camps to avail benefits of various social welfare schemes like Swasthya Sathi, Lakshmir Bhandar and other pension schemes. Caste certificates are also issued from such camps. Earlier, it used to take several months to get such certificates. Before the camps, announcements are held through the public address system about the documents that are required to get the caste certificates. If the documents are genuine, then the certificates are issued within a week.

Earlier, the state government's e-governance project e-Abgari, which focuses on improving efficiency and transparency, had won Digital India Award, instituted by the Centre, for innovative steps in e-governance. eAbgari project is one of the strategic administrative reform initiative of West Bengal State Excise Directorate.