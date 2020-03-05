Four arrested in connection with murder of businessman

Kolkata: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly murdering a Kolkata-based businessman at Mecheda in East Midnapore.



On February 26, sweepers of South Eastern Railway found a travel bag inside a compartment of Mecheda local at the car shed. When they opened the bag, they found a man's body inside it.

Later, Government Railway Police (GRP), Mecheda was informed. Police subsequently identified the deceased person as Hasan Ali (52) of Sealdah.

During investigation Ali's family members told police that he had a hotel business. A few days ago, he told his family about taking a hotel on lease at Digha.

On February 25, he went to Digha with a huge amount of money. Since then, no trace of him could be found.

While probing the case, police scrutinised the footage of the CCTV camera inside the compartment and found a youth identified as Tauhizuddin Sheikh alias Raju Halder, who was loading the bag onto the train at Mecheda railway station.

After arresting him, cops came up with the names of three more accused persons. On Wednesday night, the trio identified as Goutam Jana, Pranab Das and Durgashankar Senapati were arrested.

The accused persons are being interrogated to find out the motive behind the murder.