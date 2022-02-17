Four arrested for dumping body of youth near Lander Math area

KOLKATA: The police have arrested four persons, including two women, for dumping the body of a youth.



Though the deceased youth, identified as Joydev Seal (35), died due to pancreas-related disease, these four people were involved in dumping the body.

According to police, Seal had been missing since Sunday night.

On Tuesday morning, his body was found from the road near Lander Math area.

Cops came to know that Seal was close to a woman, identified as Jhuma Biswas alias Banani of Devinagar in Sarsuna, with whom he had a relationship.

Cops had called Jhuma, her daughter Debolina Biswas and her husband Uttam Biswas for interrogation.

They had informed police that Seal had been to their place but left on his own. While checking the surveillance camera footage of the Devinagar area, police spotted an e-rickshaw had come to the house of Biswas family and they took away something heavy after a while.

Police spotted the e-rickshaw driver and grilled him. After he confessed that they had dumped Seal's body, cops picked up Jhuma, Debolina and Uttam.

They were booked for not informing police about the unnatural death of Seal and criminal conspiracy.

However, the preliminary autopsy report confirmed that Seal was not murdered.