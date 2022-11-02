Founder's Day of Pratt Memorial observed

KOLKATA: A Thanksgiving service was conducted at St James Church in Kolkata on Tuesday to observe the 146th Founder's Day of Pratt Memorial. Rt. Rev. Dr Paritosh Canning, Bishop and Chairman of the Board of Governors and Diocese of Calcutta was the Guest of Honour at the programme.



Addressing the participants, he encouraged the Pratt Memorial family to take the vision of women's empowerment of its Founder Archdeacon Henry Pratt forward by being 'living miracles' of peace and harmony and justice, wherever its members go. He urged them to live up to the motto of Pratt Memorial School—'Pro Deo Ecclesia.'

Pratt Memorial School, situated at 168, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Road, was founded in 1876 in memory of Archdeacon Pratt as an English Medium School.

The School is under the Diocese of Kolkata, the Church of North India; the Bishop of Kolkata being the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the School.

The School is recognised by the Director of Public Instruction, Government of West Bengal and is inspected by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (Anglo-Indian Schools) West Bengal.