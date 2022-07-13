Foundation stone of shelter for 200 people to be laid on July 27

kolkata: Foundation stone laying of the shelter for homeless people at Gandhi Colony under Tollygunge Assembly Constituency will be done by Mayor Firhad Hakim in the presence of state Minister Aroop Biswas on July 27.

The authorities have torn down a condemned building which used to be a school. The construction of the building, near Shiv Mandir will begin once the foundation stone has been laid. The project has been tendered to ID constructions.

The local councillor of Ward 95 Tapan Dasgupta, who is in charge of implementing the project, said that it is expected to complete in a year. "It will house 200 people, out of which 100 will be men and 100 will be women," Dasgupta said.

The State Urban Development Agency under the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs had sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for the making of the shelter. The building will be divided into two compartments; each will have its own entrance. The rooms will be designed in a dormitory style and each one will accommodate 20 people. Apart from the necessary facilities, the shelter will also have a nurse and a doctor.