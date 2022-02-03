Foundation stone of 2nd building of Balurghat Bhavan laid in Rajarhat

BALURGHAT: Foundation stone for the second new building of Balurghat Bhavan in Kolkata was laid in Kolkata's Rajarhat on Wednesday by the initiative of Balurghat civic body, as informed by the chairperson of the board of administrators of Balurghat civic body Sekhar Das Gupta.



"We will build another residential lodge for the Balurghat residents in Kolkata's Rajarhat soon. We already have a

residential lodge named

as Balurghat Bhavan in Salt Lake where the residents can stay at a cheap rate," Das Gupta said.

According to him, the concerned civic body had earlier planned to establish a similar residential lodge as Balurghat Bhavan in Kolkata for the city people.

"The state government had given us land at Rajarhat to set up the lodge. On Wednesday, the foundation stone for the proposed building was laid. There has been a huge public pressure on Balurghat Bhavan in Salt Lake where the people used to stay for different purposes by booking rooms from Balurghat at a reasonable rate," he said. It was a longstanding demand of the city people to build up a similar residential lodge in Kolkata for them. After capturing power from the left Front in 2014, the new Trinamool Congress board of Balurghat civic body had taken up an initiative regarding

the matter.

Local people were elated after the foundation stone of the new building was laid on Wednesday.

"The people of Balurghat used to go to Kolkata frequently for various purposes like medical treatment, education and official work. We don't have any alternative except staying in costly hotels and lodges in Kolkata due to the unavailability of rooms at Balurghat Bhavan in Salt

Lake. It would be very useful for us if the second building of Balurghat Bhawan is being

built at Rajarhat," said a local, Sanjay Bakshi. It may be mentioned that Salt Lake's Balurghat Bhavan was built during

the Left regime. Another

residential lodge Dakshin Dinajpur Bhavan was also established at the same place a few years ago.