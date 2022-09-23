Foundation stone laid for new campus of St. Xavier's College

KOLKATA: The foundation stone of the new campus of St Xavier's College (Autonomous) Kolkata in Ajay Nagar was laid. The site was blessed at a befitting ceremony on Thursday.



The foundation stone was laid by Father Jeyaraj Veluswamy, Father Savio, and Father PC Mathew, who is the former principal of the college. "The college is in an expansion mode to create more space with modern facilities to cater to more students from UG to doctoral level of research. Mass communication and multimedia related fields have a bright future and greater scope."

The new campus will house the communication hub and research facilities of the colleges. The departments of communication and videography, film studies, journalism, multimedia and animation, and other allied departments from undergraduate to postgraduate will be available in this campus.

The campus has two eight storied buildings with facilities like multimedia lab, shooting floor, preview theatre, open air auditorium, incubation centre and a community radio service, amongst other facilities. According to Father Dominic Savio, the principal, international linkages like with Poland and Australia will be established in the concerned area to make the teaching process at par with the world standards.

This campus comes up after the second campus of the college at Raghabpur in South 24-Parganas. The secretary of the Alumni Association Firdausul Hasan said that the association had come forward in mobilising resources for setting up the new campus. A convention of the alumni will also be organised soon.