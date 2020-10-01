Foundation stone for 200 MW solar park laid

Kolkata: State power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of 200 MW solar park in East Midnapore's Dadan Patrabad. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced this project.



The project will come up under West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL). After the foundation stone laying ceremony, Chattopadhyay said that initially 125 MW

project would be completed in the first phase while in the second phase the remaining 75 MW project would be incorporated. The project would cost the government around Rs 750 crore out of which around Rs 600 crore has been given by a German bank as loan. The remaining cost of the project ~ Rs 150 crore will be borne by the state government.

The state government has to repay the amount in 15 years with a marginal interest. The government needs not to pay any amount in the first three years.

It would be the largest solar power project in the Eastern India, the minister added. A 132 KV sub-station is being installed at Mandarmani, Chattopadhyay said. The power minister instructed his department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to various colleges and universities during the forthcoming exam seasons.