Forum for Durgotsav likely to file review petition in High Court

Kolkata: The Forum for Durgotsav is likely to file a review petition at the Calcutta High Court challenging the order given on Monday by the division bench of Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee declaring all pandals in the state as no-entry zones to avoid a spike in the number of cases.



Stating that all precautionary measures were taken as per the guidelines of the state government to ensure the use of mask and maintenance of physical distancing at the Puja pandals, general secretary of the Forum Saswata Bose said: "We have gone through the order and holding discussions with our lawyers in this regard. We would be filing a review petition at the High Court. But the final decision in this regard will be taken only after discussion with our lawyers concludes."

There are around 2,509 and 34,748 Durga Pujas held in Kolkata and remaining parts of the state. Apart from a few in the city, people cannot get a glimpse of most Puja pandals if not allowed to go beyond the barricade at a distance of 10 metres.

In Salt Lake, people can only see the pandal of FD Block from a distance out of the major Pujas in the area as it is erected on open ground. A total of around 70 Pujas get organised in Salt Lake.

In Kolkata too, many Pujas get organised inside narrow lanes with buildings on both sides that brings down the chances to get a sight of the pandal from a distance.

At many places, Puja organisers were found setting up barricades with "no-entry" boards on it from Monday evening.

The state government authorities are going through the court order. Sources said the top brass of the state government has also taken necessary advice in this connection.

Sources said the police are also looking into all modalities for the next steps as already a plan of action was in place before the order came in on Monday.