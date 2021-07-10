Forum for Durgotsab to follow protocols to curb spread of Covid

Kolkata: The Forum for Durgotsab — an umbrella organisation of 450 community Pujas in the city — have decided to follow certain restrictions to curb the spread of Covid during the Durga Puja this year.



"The pandals will be open on all sides and there will be restrictions on the entry of commoners. More than 25 people will not be allowed at a time and wearing of masks will be mandatory for pandal-hoppers. The puja mandap should be sanitised at least twice in a day," said a member of the Forum after a meeting on Friday.

It has been decided that all the club members who need to have frequent access to Puja pandals should complete their vaccination. Besides this, priests, decorators, dhakis etc who are closely associated with the Puja would also complete their inoculation. The various rituals associated with the Puja will also be held in strict adherence.

"With the present progress of vaccination, we are hopeful that all concerned would be completing both doses of vaccine before October when Durga Puja takes place. The Forum, if necessary, can also make arrangements for vaccination," Saswata Bose, general secretary of the Forum said.

The Forum will communicate the deliberations of the meeting to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and will request her to hold a meeting regarding Durga Puja.