Formulate mechanism to help pedestrians cross intersections smoothly, directs Chief Minister

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed police to formulate a mechanism that will help the pedestrians to cross important intersections smoothly maintaining physical distance.



On Wednesday Banerjee flagged-off two bike rallies and two tableaus from Hazra crossing to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Safe Drive Save Life (SDSL) initiative in presence of Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma. Before flagging off the bike rallies and the tableaus, Banerjee pointed out that in major intersections across the city people gather to cross the roads.

As the time to cross the road is less, people always try to cross the road in haste. As a result maintaining physical distancing is not possible.

She said, "I am asking police to formulate a mechanism to provide more time for pedestrian crossover."

After the Chief Minister's instruction, Kolkata Traffic Police started reviewing the situations in major intersections across the city. Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Traffic, Pandey Santosh on Wednesday said, "we are reviewing the traffic signaling system.

In major intersections we have already deputed sufficient policemen to control pedestrian's movement."

According to Kolkata Traffic Police, the number of fatal accidents have gone down a lot in the past four years after the SDSL initiative was started. 407 persons had died during 2016 whereas the number had gone down to 329 in 2017. In 2018 and 2019, the numbers of deaths in road accidents have gone down to 294 and 267 respectively.

The tableaus will move across the city for the next seven days to create awareness among people about SDSL along with COVID-19 pandemic. Traffic police personnel have also been instructed to prosecute the traffic rule violators strictly.