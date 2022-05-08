Former Trinamool councillor arrested for murder

kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Kamarhati Municipality was arrested on Saturday in connection with a murder of a youth in Belghoria during May, 2020.



On May 4, 2020, the youth identified as Soumen Das and a few others were reportedly distributing relief materials at ward 29 of Kamarhati Municipality. It had been alleged that then local councillor Rupali Sarkar along with few others went to the spot and asked why the youths were distributing ration without informing her. It had been also alleged that the persons, who went there with the councillor, assaulted Das. It was alleged as Das had posted some contents claiming Sarkar was involved in corruption regarding relief materials distribution during the Covid pandemic, he was targeted.

Das was admitted at a private hospital in critical condition and he succumbed to his injuries a few days later. After his death a complaint was lodged and police had registered a murder case against Sarkar.

On Saturday the former councillor surrendered before the Barrackpore court following which police were instructed by the magistrate to arrest her. Later Sarkar was arrested and produced in the court following which she was remanded to judicial custody for seven days.