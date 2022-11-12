Former state Home Secretary GD Gautam passes away, CM condoles

Kolkata: Former state Home Secretary Gyandutta Gautam, popularly known as GD Gautam, died in the city on Friday.



He was 70 and was suffering from various ailments for some time.

Condoling his death in her statement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said he would be remembered for his efficiency, sobriety and humility. She expressed her condolences to the bereaved family.

An IAS officer of the 1977 batch, Gautam had served as the Secretary of the state Power department and as State Information Commissioner.

An engineering graduate from Roorkee IIT, he was an avid cricket lover. He had in his collection some of the finest books on the game. He used to offer cricket coaching to school children at the Dhakuria Lake. His simplicity had attracted people from all walks of life.