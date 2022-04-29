Former Press Club prez Shyamal Baran Roy passes away

KOLAKATA: Shyamal Baran Roy, former president of Press Club and a reporter of PTI died in sleep in his Salt Lake residence on Wednesday.



He was 58 years old. He took voluntary retirement from PTI and was associated with the publishing industry.

A graduate in English from St.Xavier's College, hyamal Baran Roy was an expert in French language.

He was deeply associated with Ramakrishna movement.

Meanwhile, the Press Club has condoled his death.

A thorough gentleman, Shyamal Baran Roy

will be remembered by his friends and colleagues for his simplicity, gentleness and sobriety.