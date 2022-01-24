Former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe honoured with Netaji Award 2022

KOLKATA: The Netaji Research Bureau on Sunday conferred the Netaji Award 2022 on former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on the 125th birth anniversary of the national icon.



Consul General of Japan in Kolkata, Nakamura Yutaka, received the honour on behalf of Abe at a function organised by the bureau at the Elgin Road residence here of the national icon. Abe expressed his gratitude in a message read out by the consul general.

"As former Prime Minister of Japan and in my capacity as a member of the House of Representatives, I am determined to do my utmost to continue contributing to the development of bilateral relations," he said.

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki addressed the programme virtually from New Delhi.

Sugata Bose, the grand-nephew of the legendary freedom fighter and Director of Netaji Research Bureau, described Abe as a great admirer of Netaji.

Bose, who later attended a ceremony where Chief Minister Banerjee paid her respect to Netaji, said that Netaji's 125th birth anniversary celebrations have gained international prominence.