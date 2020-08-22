Former national level shooter kills self

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a 65-year-old businessman, who was once a national level shooter, after his body was found lying in a pool of blood in a room in his house at Bantra in Howrah on Friday.

Police suspect that he committed suicide by shooting himself using his licensed pistol, which was also found near his body.

Police said that the victim, Amit Dhar, was suffering from depression as a portion of his body had got paralysed three years ago. On Friday morning the victim's wife heard a loud sound and ran to their bedroom where she found him lying in a pool of blood.

Local people went to the spot hearing the victim's wife's cry for help and informed the police. The investigating officer found a note from inside the room stating that "no one is responsible for my death". Sources said that he has urged his wife to look after all his financial and business related issues. Police have recovered the 7 mm pistol using which Dhat committed suicide from the spot itself. The police sent the body for an autopsy.

Investigation further revealed that being a national level shooter he had a hobby of collecting guns. He was a well known businessman in the district and owned several factories. Many people used to work in the factories. Police initiated a probe in this connection to ascertain whether there was any foul play behind the incident.