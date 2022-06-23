Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee meets CM at Nabanna

kolkata: Former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee on Wednesday met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna.



Chatterjee along with Baisakhi Banerjee called on the Chief Minister at 3.15 pm.

The meeting lasted for about one hour.

Asked whether Chatterjee is joining Trinamool Congress he said: "Time will tell. I have known Mamata di for many years. Many things come up during any discussion, including politics. The meeting had been held in the most cordial atmosphere."

Asked if he was ready to join politics again, after keeping away from it for more than a year, Chatterjee wondered whether any individual is "apolitical" in Bengal.

Chatterjee resigned as mayor of the city on November 22, 2018.

Prior to that he resigned as the state minister for Fire and Emergency Services.Chatterjee who was the youngest Congress councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation in 1985 joined Trinamool Congress after Mamata Banerje raised the party in 1998. He was a member, mayor–in–council (water supply) between 2000-2005 when Subrata Mukherjee was the mayor of Kolkata. Chatterjee became the mayor twice in 2010 and again in 2015 and had remained in the post till he resigned in 2018.

Chatterjee last visited Nabanna in November 2018 to put in his papers as the state Fire and Emergency Services minister.