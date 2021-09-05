Former Haldia civic body chairman declared absconding

Kolkata: The Haldia Sub-Divisional Court on Saturday declared the former chairman of Haldia Municipality Shyamal Adak to be absconding. The police have put up a notice in this connection at his house in connection with alleged corruption related to floating of tenders.



Adak, who is known to be close to Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, joined BJP before the elections.

A complaint was lodged with the police against Adak alleging corruption against him and the police had also sealed his office a week ago.

BJP claimed that he was being unnecessarily harassed for joining the saffron camp. Trinamool Congress leaders stated that he must face the police without absconding if he is not guilty.