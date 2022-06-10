Former GPO staff gets 10 years imprisonment for siphoning off about Rs 1 cr

Kolkata: The Bankshal court on Thursday awarded 10 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh to a former employee of General Post Office (GPO), Kolkata for siphoning money to the tune of Rs 1 crore through forged cheques.



The GPO employee Shyam Sundar Mondal (62) , a resident of Baranagar, had been on bail. After he was convicted with charges of forgery, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust etc on Wednesday he was directed to be put into judicial custody.

Nandan has also been found guilty in the departmental inquiry conducted by the postal department.

He used to work in the money order section of GPO.

During the period of 2009 to 2011, he allegedly collected information from cancelled cheques of customers and siphoned money from their accounts in banks or post offices.

The matter was first noticed by a nationalised bank under Hare Street police station and they informed the postal department authorities.

Complaint was filed against him with the Hare Street police station.

The police submitted chargesheet in the case and then trial started.

About 23 witnesses deposed during the trial.

Special government pleader Sudip Kumar Dutta demanded exemplary punishment for the accused for indulging in forgery inspite of being a central government staff.