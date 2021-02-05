Former Enforcement Directorate officer Manoj Kumar questioned

Kolkata: The Bidhannagar Police on Thursday questioned former assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Manoj Kumar in connection with an investigation that

was initiated based on a complaint lodged by the central investigating agency itself to probe into the criminal

conspiracy of extorting money by circulating forged documents related to ponzi scheme scams.

According to sources in Bidhannagar Police, Kumar

has been summoned as a sample of his handwriting also

has to be collected to compare the same with exhibits as per the court order in this connection.

Assistant director of ED Nirmal Kumar Mosha had lodged a complaint (FIR number 140/20) on September 9 in 2020 with Bidhannagar North police station with the FIR clearly mentioning name

of one of the suspects — Sudipto Roy Chowdhury — who was earlier arrested

by the Enforcement Directorate itself in November 2014 as he was well connected with Goutam Kundu whose name also surfaced in the FIR.

Roy Chowdhury has already been arrested on November 25 in 2020 and is still in judicial custody.

According to a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Police, they are also looking for some more people including some former officials of the ED in this connection.

Kumar turned up before the Bidhannagar Police on Thursday, said a senior police officer adding that the due course of action will be finalised only after a detailed discussion happens regarding Kumar's statements.

Sources said three journalists were also summoned earlier in this connection.

Since they have not joined the investigation, the state police are moving court for further direction.