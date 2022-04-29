Former Director of Health Services transferred

KOLKATA: Dr Ajay Chakraborty, cadre of West Bengal Public Health cum Administrative Services who was currently posted as Director of Health Services at Swasthya Bhawan has been transferred and posted as officer on special duty in the rank of Director of Health Services at Uttarkanya in Siliguri. Dr Siddhartha Niyogi who was presently posted as Director (Hospital Administration & Planning) under state health department will also work as Director of Health Services. In another development, West Bengal Health Recruitment Board reconstituted its team with Dr Sudipto Roy as Chairman. The other members are Mr Subrata Mitra, Dr Saibal Saha, Smt Polly Ganguly, Dipak Saha, Dr Tushar Sil, Dr Rejaul Karim.