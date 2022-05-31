Former Director of Health Services passes away

kolkata: Former Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Biswaranjan Satpati, who had been instrumental behind many health related development projects in the state, died due to multi-organ failure at the SSKM Hospital on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death.



Dr Satpati was admitted to the hospital on April 4 following various ailments. He was kept under CCU. According to hospital sources, Dr Satpati had been suffering from diabetic nephropathy, ischaemic, heart diseases, and hypertension. Senior health officials paid homage to Dr Satpati at Swasthya Bhawan in the afternoon. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences. "I am deeply saddened at the demise of Dr Satpati who was an advisor to the state health department. He died on Monday morning at the age of 69. He played a crucial role in the health infrastructural revamp, setting up fair price medicine shops, construction of superspecialty hospitals and also in ensuring better health care for the poor. He was currently attached to various developmental works as well," reads the statement. The Chief Minister also said that it's an irreparable loss in the field of health administration.