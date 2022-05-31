Former Director of Health Services passes away
kolkata: Former Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Biswaranjan Satpati, who had been instrumental behind many health related development projects in the state, died due to multi-organ failure at the SSKM Hospital on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death.
Dr Satpati was admitted to the hospital on April 4 following various ailments. He was kept under CCU. According to hospital sources, Dr Satpati had been suffering from diabetic nephropathy, ischaemic, heart diseases, and hypertension. Senior health officials paid homage to Dr Satpati at Swasthya Bhawan in the afternoon. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences. "I am deeply saddened at the demise of Dr Satpati who was an advisor to the state health department. He died on Monday morning at the age of 69. He played a crucial role in the health infrastructural revamp, setting up fair price medicine shops, construction of superspecialty hospitals and also in ensuring better health care for the poor. He was currently attached to various developmental works as well," reads the statement. The Chief Minister also said that it's an irreparable loss in the field of health administration.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in Rs 4.8-cr money laundering case30 May 2022 8:00 PM GMT
SC insists on physical presence of lawyers to argue in court30 May 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Students wearing hijab barred from entering college; approaches DC30 May 2022 7:52 PM GMT
26 Rohingyas detained in Assam30 May 2022 7:52 PM GMT
UP govt targets to increase forest, tree cover to 15% by 2030, to...30 May 2022 7:51 PM GMT