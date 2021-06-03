Former CS transfer: Lawyer files PIL in HC

KOLKATA: A public interest litigation has been filed in the Calcutta High Court in connection with the transfer of former Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.



Earlier, the Centre had recalled Bandyopadhyay even after giving him an extension of three months to serve as Bengal Chief Secretary. However, he was not relieved by the state government.

"Abu Sohail is the petitioner. We have filed the PIL on June 2," We have not yet received the hearing date," said advocate of the petitioner Tanweer Jamil Mandal.