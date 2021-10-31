Former CS Alapan Bandyopadhyay's schoolmates sign letter of 'appeal' to express support

Kolkata: Schoolmates of Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, firmly stood by his side by signing "an appeal" to support him to overcome his strenuous phase when he lost his near and dear ones and even faced a death threat in the past few months.

Bandyopadhyay studied at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur. His classmates initiated the "appeal" and it was joined by other batches as well. The former students of the school stated in the appeal that "Our beloved schoolmate Alapan Bandyopadhyay has recently faced a death threat. We are concerned about his life and health and strongly condemn such heinous act. He is passing through a bad phase, both personally and socially, and as his friends we firmly stand by his side. He has lost his brother Anjan Bandyopadhyay (who was also from our school), his nephew, and his mother in last few months: we need to be at his side at this hour. Pandemic has devastated him cruelly: let us be with him now".

The appeal further reads as "We appeal to all concerned to support Alapan to overcome his strenuous phase. He was one of the brightest students ever and the most brilliant and hard-working person. His involvement in society would enrich us always".