Former cop found dead in hotel, probe on

KOLKATA: A 60-year-old retired state police inspector was declared dead on Saturday after being brought to hospital from the hotel in an unconscious state.



The deceased, named Rajat Sarkar, son of RN Sarkar, was a resident of Jadavpur Police Housing.

But since June 17, he was staying at a hotel named Trivedi Tower at Tagore Park Road.

He was found lying unconscious on the floor of his hotel room, which is located at the ground floor of the four storied hotel.

He was rushed to the Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

During the preliminary investigation, police have not found any suicide note from the hotel room, where the deceased had been staying.

The case is being investigated.