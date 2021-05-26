Former CM Buddhadeb admitted in hospital, health stable

KOLKATA: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (77) has been admitted to a private hospital in the city after his oxygen level dropped. His health condition is stated to be stable now, sources in the private hospital said.



"Bhattacharya is stable right now. A panel of six doctors has been formed for his treatment. He was admitted around 12.30 pm on Tuesday and put on a non-invasive ventilator. A CT scan of his lungs was also done," said a senior official of the hospital.

The medical board consists of his home physician Dr Somnath Maity, Chest Specialist, Dr Ankan Bandopadhyay and Cardiologist Dr Saroj Mondal. He also complained about drowsiness and shortness of breath.

Bhattacharjee and his wife Mira Bhattacharjee tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18. While Bhattacharjee was treated at home, his wife was admitted to Woodlands Hospital the same night.

She was released on Monday morning and then again taken to the same private hospital in the evening after she suffered a panic attack. She tested negative for Covid and was therefore released earlier in the day.

As she felt uneasiness in the evening following the admission of Bhattacharjee, she urged her daughter to get her admitted.

"Though the carbon dioxide level in his blood is not very high, COPD can make things difficult for a Covid patient. We are applying steroids and antibiotics. Since steroids can increase blood sugar level, we have to administer insulin as well. We have to keep in mind his age and comorbid conditions," said Dr Kaushik Chakraborty, one of the doctors in the panel.

He has been kept on BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen and his oxygen level hovering around 92 per cent. "He is conscious, alert, communicating verbally. Blood pressure, pulse is stable. Urine output is satisfactory. CT scan of brain and HRCT thorax has been done on admission," reads the press statement issued by the hospital.