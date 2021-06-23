Former Chief Secretary yet to get Centre's warning letter: Sources

Kolkata: No letter in connection with the Centre warning the former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay of "major penalty proceedings" either reached him or the state government till Tuesday evening, said sources.



The Centre warned the former chief secretary of "major penalty proceedings" with allegations of skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cyclone Yaas review meeting on May 28.

It is learnt that the Centre's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a memorandum (dated June 16) stating that Bandyopadhyay, who is at present Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, has to submit a written statement in his defence within 30 days after receiving the same.

The letter along with the memorandum that was claimed to have been sent to Bandyopadhyay with a copy to the state government, has not reached either of them.

Sources said that the letter that has been claimed to has been sent to the state government contains a memorandum along with annexure I, II and III. It is learnt that the annexure I contains "statement of articles of charge against" the retired IAS officer while the annexure II contains "statement of the misconduct or misbehaviour on which action is proposed to

be taken".

The annexure III is all about the "list of documents" for framing the "article of charge".