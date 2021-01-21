Former CAB treasurer joins TMC

Kolkata: Biswarup Dey, former treasurer of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday.



Party MPs, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, handed over the party flag to him and welcomed him. After joining the party, Dey said he appreciates the spirit of Mamata Banerjee in taking Bengal forward.

"When the BJP leaders waged a war against her (Mamata Banerjee) and are planning to stall the development of Bengal, it is the responsibility of the people to stand by her side and help her carry on with her mission," he said.

Coming down heavily on those who have left the party in recent time, he said: "The logic they are citing for leaving the party is weak.

"They had enjoyed all the benefits and now have suddenly realised that they are being neglected."

He said he was ready to do any work which Trinamool would give him.