Former BJP state committee member, Tolly actors join TMC

Kolkata: Swaraj Ghosh, former BJP state committee member and general secretary BJP Kishan Morcha joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with three Tollywood actors on Tuesday.



Partha Chatterjee, secretary general of Trinamool Congress handed over the party flag to them and welcomed them to the party. Those who joined from Tollywood included Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh, Payel Deb and Priya Pal.

After joining the TMC Ghosh said it had become impossible for him to work with the leaders who had given shelter to those who had been rejected by Trinamool Congress.

"Those whom we had called extortionists have now become party candidates just because they had paid a hefty amount to the saffron party. They are planning to sell Bengal to the outsiders. Under such circumstances I thought I should work to strengthen the hands of Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Chatterjee said keeping faith in the all round development carried out by Mamata Banerjee people from different walks of life had joined Trinamool Congress.

The people have given their support to Banerjee and she will come back for the third time. The pro-development work of Mamata Banerjee has received support from the people belonging to all strata of the society.