'Form a task force for better implementation of Students' Credit Card'

Raiganj: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed to set up a task force to ensure better implementation of the Students' Credit Card project.



It was the Chief Minister's brainchild to enable students get loan to pursue their higher studies.

The Students' Credit Card allows a loan of up to Rs 10 crore with the state government as its guarantor.

During discussion over the Students' Credit Card, Chief Secretary HHK Dwivedi informed that the State Bank of India would also get included in the lists of the banks that give loans to students soon.

When enquired by the Chief Minister, Principal Secretary of the School Education and Higher Education Department Manish Jain informed that total 1.10 lakh applications have been received for Students' Credit Card and 58,000 applications have been disposed of till date. She has also enquired what steps have been taken to clear the pending applications.

Giving suggestions that if other banks are not cooperating then the state cooperative banks should play the crucial role to help the students. She also directed to "speed up" the process to clear the pending applications.

"Set up a task force to ensure its better implementation. If needed professional people can be roped in every district," Banerjee said.

The chief minister also advised to take 10 interns for each district.

The application for Students' Credit Card can be made at the forthcoming Duare Sarkar camps.