Forest officials affirm pugmarks of tigress in Jhargram & Bankura
Kolkata: The pugmarks found in the adjoining areas of Jhargram and Bankura forest which were initially suspected to be of a wild animal have now been confirmed as that of a tigress by the forest department after conducting a detailed examination.
However, the tigress continues to elude traps which were laid in the forest adjoining areas of the two districts. The pugmarks were first spotted by the villagers on Sunday morning. After being informed the forest department officials reached the spot and started a thorough examination. Tension had also spread among the villagers after the footprints were spotted at Barikul in Bankura, Binpur in Jhargram since Sunday.
The forest department officials had also warned the local villagers not to go to the forest and its adjoining areas after sunset. Experts who visited the spot on Monday have also confirmed that the pugmarks were that of a tigress. Four traps have been installed at Binpur forest on Monday but the tigress is yet to be captured. The forest department has also decided to install cameras in various strategic locations. The officials, meanwhile, are working on the details about the spots where the cameras will be set up.
(Image from thestateman.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
I am your custodian, nobody's rights will be taken away,...7 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
JNUSU prez, who incurred 16 stitches, booked for vandalism7 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT
Death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on Jan 227 Jan 2020 6:27 PM GMT
Banking, transport services may be hit due to trade unions'...7 Jan 2020 6:27 PM GMT
AI sale: EoI, share purchase agreement approved7 Jan 2020 6:25 PM GMT