Forest officials affirm pugmarks of tigress in Jhargram & Bankura

Kolkata: The pugmarks found in the adjoining areas of Jhargram and Bankura forest which were initially suspected to be of a wild animal have now been confirmed as that of a tigress by the forest department after conducting a detailed examination.

However, the tigress continues to elude traps which were laid in the forest adjoining areas of the two districts. The pugmarks were first spotted by the villagers on Sunday morning. After being informed the forest department officials reached the spot and started a thorough examination. Tension had also spread among the villagers after the footprints were spotted at Barikul in Bankura, Binpur in Jhargram since Sunday.

The forest department officials had also warned the local villagers not to go to the forest and its adjoining areas after sunset. Experts who visited the spot on Monday have also confirmed that the pugmarks were that of a tigress. Four traps have been installed at Binpur forest on Monday but the tigress is yet to be captured. The forest department has also decided to install cameras in various strategic locations. The officials, meanwhile, are working on the details about the spots where the cameras will be set up.

